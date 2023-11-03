Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Purchases £3,995 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider James Ashton purchased 500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 799 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £3,995 ($4,861.28).
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of FGT stock opened at GBX 824 ($10.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 842.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 873.26. Finsbury Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 788.71 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 923 ($11.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.43 and a beta of 0.53.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.50. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,714.29%.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
