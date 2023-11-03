First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 59.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upland Software

About Upland Software

(Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.