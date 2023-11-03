First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $277.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.