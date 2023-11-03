First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $424.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

