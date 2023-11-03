First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

First Horizon stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

