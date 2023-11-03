First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of INBK opened at $17.08 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

