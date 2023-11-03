First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) PT Lowered to $33.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Merchants

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in First Merchants by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.