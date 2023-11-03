First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,638 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 240.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 208,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,711,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.19 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

