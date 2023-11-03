First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $250.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.72.

FSLR stock opened at $147.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.15. First Solar has a 52-week low of $132.19 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

