First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

First Solar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar has a 52-week low of $132.19 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Solar by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.