Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

