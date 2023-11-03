FlatQube One Day Trading Volume Hits $547.05 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $547.05 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.15504791 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $482.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

