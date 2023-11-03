Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

FND opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

