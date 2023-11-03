Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-$0.44 EPS.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $3,056,836. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.