Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.48.

Fortinet stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

