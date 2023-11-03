Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.48.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.