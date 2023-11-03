Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.88.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$57.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$49.82 and a 12 month high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.1707596 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

