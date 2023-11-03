Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

