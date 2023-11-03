Franklin Covey Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Franklin Covey in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the business services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

FC opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $463.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franklin Covey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

