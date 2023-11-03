Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

FYBR stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

FYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at $736,621,102.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 13.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 335,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

