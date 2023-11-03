Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.95–$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.15 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.95) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $712.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,067,251.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.