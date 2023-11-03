FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman Sells $20,494.16 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $20,494.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 460,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 445.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

