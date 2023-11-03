FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hayward Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hayward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

HAYW opened at $11.05 on Friday. Hayward has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hayward by 174.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,969.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $420,108. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

