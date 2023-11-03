FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Issued By KeyCorp

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on STVN. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CJS Securities started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($34.75).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €26.04 ($27.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($38.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.