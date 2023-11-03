FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 31.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $338.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.02 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

