FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $57.28 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 157,347 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

