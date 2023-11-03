FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.38.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

