FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Boosted by Analyst

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Ardelyx Trading Up 1.8 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ardelyx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

