FY2023 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $38.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.29.

argenx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $492.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.39. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,968,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

