FY2023 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.72. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

