FY2023 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

