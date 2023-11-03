FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Issued By DA Davidson

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GVA stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 32,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

