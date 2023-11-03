FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $2,254,105. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

