FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Cut by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

