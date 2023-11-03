FY2024 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $15.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.62. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $424.71 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

