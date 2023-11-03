FY2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.13.

SES stock opened at C$7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.82. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

