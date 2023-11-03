FY2024 EPS Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Articles

