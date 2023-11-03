G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $42.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.26% and a negative return on equity of 143.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

