Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $369.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of IT stock opened at $337.59 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

