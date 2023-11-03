Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.29. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.88 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $337.59 on Friday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.24. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 29.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

