Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

Shares of GTES opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

