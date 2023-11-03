Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.39.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.63 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,091,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,876,000 after purchasing an additional 543,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 735,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after buying an additional 293,486 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.