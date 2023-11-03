GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $381.62 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. GateToken has a total market cap of $381.62 million and $2.03 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00011200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,396.42 or 1.00096686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,158,991 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,158,991.43658265 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.86064373 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,124,591.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

