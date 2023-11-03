GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

GCP opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £571.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,088.33 and a beta of 0.25. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 59.50 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.80 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 390.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.43.

Insider Transactions at GCP Infrastructure Investments

In related news, insider Alex Yew bought 20,000 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($16,062.30). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

