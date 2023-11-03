General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $107.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

