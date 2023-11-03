General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

