General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GIS opened at $66.24 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.