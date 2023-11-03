Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.5 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

