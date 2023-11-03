Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $34.19. Global Industrial shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 4,803 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Global Industrial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Industrial by 81.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 87.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Global Industrial by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

