GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $50.38 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

